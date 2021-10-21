Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PYTCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Playtech from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

