Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $192.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Shares of CCI opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.77. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

