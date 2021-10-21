Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $295.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.67. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -252.79 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $308.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,785.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,250 shares of company stock worth $60,646,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,322,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

