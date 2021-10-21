Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded at Barclays

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKGAY. DZ Bank downgraded Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MKGAY stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

