Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Veidekke ASA (OTC:VDEKF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Veidekke ASA has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Get Veidekke ASA alerts:

About Veidekke ASA

Veidekke ASA engages in building construction and civil engineering activities. It operates through the Construction and Property Development segments. The Construction segment involves building and construction builds commercial, public, and residential buildings. The Property Development segment engages in the acquisition of sites and develops them into residential buildings for sale to the end customer.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Veidekke ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veidekke ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.