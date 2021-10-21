Financial Contrast: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mizuho Financial Group and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Thomasville Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.15 $5.47 billion $0.26 10.54 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats Thomasville Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

