Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

RYAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.