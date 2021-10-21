Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

RYAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.