$0.44 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

