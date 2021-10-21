$0.44 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

