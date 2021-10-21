UBS Group Reiterates “€368.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €328.56 ($386.54).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €269.05 ($316.53) on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €289.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €292.58.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

