Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.