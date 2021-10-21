Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 14.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.21. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 12.84 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

