Qumu (QUMU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Qumu to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. On average, analysts expect Qumu to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other Qumu news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 87,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 280,885 shares of company stock worth $689,475. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Qumu worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

