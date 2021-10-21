Eventbrite (EB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of EB stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eventbrite stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Eventbrite worth $39,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.