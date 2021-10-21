a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

AKA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

