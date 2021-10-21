Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.97

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 4798987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

