Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rises By 22.2%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a PE ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $98,650. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 47,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

