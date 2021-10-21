Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 1456564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $930.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,703 over the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.