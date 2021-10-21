Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.68

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 107,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

