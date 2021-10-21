Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.70

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.70 and last traded at $168.49, with a volume of 4335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Get Xilinx alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 406,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after buying an additional 156,151 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.