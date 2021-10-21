Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 974,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

