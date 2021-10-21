TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.20

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 1642679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

