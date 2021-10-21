The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $201.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $206.27 and last traded at $205.96, with a volume of 50497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.84.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

