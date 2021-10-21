DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $230.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.65.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $215.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion and a PE ratio of -29.19. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118,752 shares of company stock worth $2,204,969,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

