Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $222.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.00 million and the highest is $231.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $267.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $911.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.39 million to $933.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $934.10 million, with estimates ranging from $908.20 million to $968.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBI opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

