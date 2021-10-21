Critical Comparison: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $112.30 million 5.39 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -24.35 Zynex $80.12 million 5.45 $9.07 million $0.26 48.31

Zynex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -16.89% -17.22% -10.36% Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AxoGen and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.69%. Zynex has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.20%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Zynex.

Summary

Zynex beats AxoGen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

