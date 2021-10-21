Truist Securiti Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Shares of ZION opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $65.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.