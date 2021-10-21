Reviewing NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02% NeuroMetrix -14.30% -19.02% -13.50%

This table compares DarioHealth and NeuroMetrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.58 million 35.96 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -4.12 NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 6.94 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

NeuroMetrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $26.35, suggesting a potential upside of 59.60%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DarioHealth beats NeuroMetrix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

