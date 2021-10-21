Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $218.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year in the fiscal second quarter. This marked the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from continued momentum in consumer demand throughout the fiscal second quarter. This along with the continued focus on inventory management and expense control led to sequential growth in the quarter. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Get Dillard's alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $220.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.32.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -29.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.