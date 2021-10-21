OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $102.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $93.15 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.25 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,506 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

