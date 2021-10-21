Raymond James Boosts The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $33.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.16 on Monday. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

