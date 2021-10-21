EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $9.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

