Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNST opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renasant stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Renasant worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNST. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

