Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eldorado Gold stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.