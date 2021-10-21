Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price objective on the stock.

SDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,890 ($50.82) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,704.17 ($48.40).

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,519 ($45.98) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,678.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,614.69. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.