Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,641 ($34.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,754.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,610.36. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,791.55 ($49.54). The company has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total transaction of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

