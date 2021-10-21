Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.77.

FIVN opened at $158.83 on Monday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 60,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

