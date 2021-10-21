Barclays Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $483.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $437.00 to $483.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $416.19.

NYSE GS opened at $407.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

