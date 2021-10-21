Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 155.30 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.17.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders have acquired 70,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,059 in the last three months.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

