Berenberg Bank Downgrades Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to Hold

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 5,500 ($71.86). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,861.64 ($63.52).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,321 ($56.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.10. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,970.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,847.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.