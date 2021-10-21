Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Reduced by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

EAT opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

