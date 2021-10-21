Financial Contrast: AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AG&E and Cambium Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cambium Networks $278.46 million 3.36 $18.58 million $0.70 50.41

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A Cambium Networks 14.09% 63.79% 23.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AG&E and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambium Networks 1 1 6 0 2.63

Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $57.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.23%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than AG&E.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats AG&E on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

