Head-To-Head Analysis: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 33.17% 19.49% 7.58% Comstock Holding Companies 41.31% 177.12% 44.54%

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nam Tai Property and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 14.48 $15.69 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.32 $2.08 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.