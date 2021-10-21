Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -386.00 and a beta of 0.29. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shiseido will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

