Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

USNZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.