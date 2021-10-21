Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $251.82

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.82 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 267.40 ($3.49). Pao Novatek shares last traded at GBX 266.90 ($3.49), with a volume of 64,124 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 220.29.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

