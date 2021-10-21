888’s (888) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

LON:888 opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.21) on Tuesday. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.50.

In other 888 news, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52). Insiders bought 34,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,032 over the last 90 days.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

