Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.02.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.47 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.