AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.20. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 6,143 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

