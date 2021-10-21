Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.30

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and traded as high as $19.30. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 5,814 shares traded.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

