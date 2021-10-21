EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 639,102 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

