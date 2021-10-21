Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,665.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Azimut has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

