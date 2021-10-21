Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,665.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Azimut has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
Azimut Company Profile
